Karnataka's Shakti Scheme And KSRTC Make History With London Book Of World Records

Bengaluru: Karnataka's Shakti scheme, an initiative providing free bus rides to women, has been officially recognised by the London Book of World Records for the highest number of free bus journeys for women. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the achievement on his X handle, outlining the state-run initiative's global recognition.

Additionally, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has also made history by being recognised as the most award-winning road transport corporation globally, with 464 national and international accolades since 1997.

The Shakti scheme, which was launched in 2023 after the Congress government took office, is one of five guarantee initiatives to improve public welfare across Karnataka. The scheme has been a game-changer for women's mobility in the state, enabling over 564 crore journeys and empowering everyday mobility. CM Siddaramaiah asserted that the governance vision is rooted in social justice, women's empowerment, and world-class public service, stating, "These recognitions reflect what inclusive and compassionate policymaking can achieve."

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar too praised the recognition, stating that it is a "global recognition for Karnataka's people-first governance." He stated that the KSRTC's achievements and the Shakti scheme's success have now set benchmarks for other states and public transport bodies, showcasing the impact of innovative policies.