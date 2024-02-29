Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 16:10 IST

Karnataka Shocker: Woman Thrashed, Stripped Half-Naked in Belagavi District

A woman was allegedly thrashed and stripped half-naked for protesting against encroachment of the land claimed to be given to her family by the government.

Digital Desk
gangrape of a minor student
Karnataka Shocker: Woman Thrashed, Stripped Half-Naked in Belagavi District | Image:unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Belagavi: In another inhuman incident that occurred in Karnataka's Belagavi district, a woman was allegedly thrashed and stripped half-naked for protesting against encroachment of the land claimed to be given to her family by the government. 

The ghastly incident occurred at Ainapur of Kagawada of Belagavi district. 

Advertisement

The government has given three acre of land to the victim's husband Ramappa. 

Two men identified as Subhash and Suresh allegedly encroached 20 Gunta of Ramappa' s land. 

Advertisement

Ramappa's wife questioned the encroachment which led to a clash between her and Subhash Suresh. 
 

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 16:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

2 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

2 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

4 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

4 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

4 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

4 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

4 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

16 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

16 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

16 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

16 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

16 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

21 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

a day ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

a day ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

2 days ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Imran Khan Asks IMF for Feb 8 Polls 'Audit' Before Any Bailout Talks

    World6 minutes ago

  2. Goa govt rolls out one-time tax settlement scheme for VAT

    Business News6 minutes ago

  3. Western Support for Ukraine Risks Global Nuclear Conflict, says Putin

    World7 minutes ago

  4. Mumbai: Man Accused of Threatening Devendra Fadnavis in Video Arrested

    India News9 minutes ago

  5. Navalny's Body Was 'Abused': Widow Yulia Claims in Emotional Address

    World11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo