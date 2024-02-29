Advertisement

Belagavi: In another inhuman incident that occurred in Karnataka's Belagavi district, a woman was allegedly thrashed and stripped half-naked for protesting against encroachment of the land claimed to be given to her family by the government.

The ghastly incident occurred at Ainapur of Kagawada of Belagavi district.

The government has given three acre of land to the victim's husband Ramappa.

Two men identified as Subhash and Suresh allegedly encroached 20 Gunta of Ramappa' s land.

Ramappa's wife questioned the encroachment which led to a clash between her and Subhash Suresh.

