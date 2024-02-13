Karnataka Teacher Sacked for Lecturing Students 'Mahabharat, Ramayan Imaginary'

Advertisement

Bengaluru: A teacher from Karnataka's Mangaluru was dismissed following protest from right-wing group over alleged derogatory comments on Mahabharat, Ramayan, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP MLA Vedyas Kamath backed group alleged that a teacher from St Gerosa English HR Primary School in the coastal town taught students that the Mahabharat and the Ramayan were "imaginary". It further added that teacher used derogatory remark against PM Modi too.

Advertisement

While speaking against PM Modi, the teacher cited the 2002 Godhra Riots and Bilkis Bano gang-rape case as example. She was trying to "induce feelings of hatred in the minds of children", the group said in a complaint.

The BJP MLA joined the ongoing protest with his supporters, demanding the suspension of teacher.

Advertisement

"If you are going to support that kind of teacher, what has happened to your moral compass? Why are you keeping that teacher? The Jesus that you worship wishes for peace. Your sisters are asking our Hindu kids to not keep bindis, or wear flowers or anklets. They have said pouring milk on Lord Ram is waste. If someone insults your belief, you won't keep quiet," the BJP MLA said.

According to parents, the teacher lectured class 7 students that Lord Ram is synonymous to a ‘mythical creature.’ The Deputy Director of Public Instructions (DDPI) is investigating the case while the school has sacked the teacher over the alleged remarks.

Advertisement

"St Gerosa School has a history of 60 years and to date, no incident like this has happened. This unfortunate incident has created a temporary mistrust between us and our move will help rebuild this trust with your cooperation and we all work together for the better future of our students," the school said in a letter.





Advertisement