Ayodhya: Preparations are underway for the upcoming Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Shri Ram Temple. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) president Alok Kumar recently presented special gifts from different parts of the country and even Afghanistan to the 'Yajman' of the temple, Anil Mishra.

Muslim individuals from Kashmir, despite practising a different religion, visited Kumar and expressed their joy about the construction of the Ram temple. They shared a connection with the temple, citing common ancestors, and gifted 2kg of organically produced pure saffron from Kashmir. This saffron was then handed over to Anil Mishra for use in the temple rituals.

Additionally, silk manufacturers from Tamil Nadu contributed a unique silk bed sheet depicting the Shri Ram temple. Ten people collaborated for ten days to create this special gift, symbolising the unity and collective effort of the artisans.

From Afghanistan, water from the Kubha (Kabul) river was sent as a special gift for the 'Abhishek' ceremony of Shri Ram. Alok Kumar donated this water to the trust overseeing the temple construction.

Anil Mishra, the designated 'Yajman' of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, expressed gratitude for the diverse offerings received from people across the country and the world. Regardless of caste, creed, or language, individuals from places like Nepal, Tamil Nadu, Kashmir, and abroad are making offerings to Lord Ram. Mishra welcomed these offerings on the occasion of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, underlining that all offerings would be placed before the feet of Lord Ram.

Reflecting on his role as 'Yajman,' Anil Mishra shared that serving Lord Ram brings immense joy. He highlighted that the more one engages in the service of Lord Ram, the happier they become. Responding to the wishes of others, Mishra mentioned that he would be participating in the puja as well.

The upcoming Pran Pratishtha ceremony for the new Ram Lalla idol is scheduled for January 22, with Prime Minister Modi set to perform the rituals. A team of priests led by Lakshami Kant Dixit will oversee the proceedings.

In conclusion, the Shri Ram Temple is receiving heartfelt contributions from various parts of India and beyond, symbolising unity and shared reverence for Lord Ram. The diverse gifts, ranging from saffron to silk and water from Afghanistan, highlight the inclusive spirit surrounding this significant event in Ayodhya.

(With ANI inputs)