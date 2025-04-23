Kashmir Vacation Turns Tragic: Retired SBI Officer from Vizag Killed in Pahalgam Terror Attack

A long-anticipated vacation to Kashmir ended in tragedy for J. S. Chandramouli, a 68-year-old retired State Bank of India employee from Pandurangapuram, Visakhapatnam. He was killed in the terrorist attack that occurred in Pahalgam on Tuesday. His lifeless, bullet-riddled body was located by his travel companions several hours after the incident amidst the ensuing chaos.

Chandramouli had arrived in Jammu on April 18 along with his wife, Naga Mani, and two other senior citizen couples. The group had planned a scenic tour across Kashmir and were scheduled to return on April 26. Just days before the trip, Chandramouli had celebrated his 68th birthday.

“He worked in several SBI branches in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram before retiring in Visakhapatnam,” said his brother-in-law B. Nageswara Rao, Deputy Superintendent of Police at the ACB in Visakhapatnam. “All six of them were excited about the trip.”

After the attack, Chandramouli was initially reported missing. His wife and their friends frantically searched for him amid the panic. Naga Mani eventually called her brother, DSP Rao, who contacted authorities in Jammu & Kashmir for help. Tragically, Chandramouli’s body was located later in the area of the assault.

Back home, grief swept through the family’s residence in Pandurangapuram as friends and relatives gathered to mourn his loss. The couple’s two daughters, who live in the United States, are on their way back to Visakhapatnam.