Kashmiri Saffron Presented to VHP Chief for Tilak Ceremony For Ram Mandir Pran Pratisthan

New Delhi: The Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), an organisation affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), made a significant gesture of unity and symbiosis ahead of the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. They presented Kashmiri saffron to Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) President Alok Kumar for the auspicious tilak ceremony during the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha on January 22.

A delegation from MRM and the Positive Kashmir NGO visited Alok Kumar’s residence in the national capital, presenting the VHP chief with the finest saffron. This act aimed to convey a message of interfaith harmony and mutual respect to society.

VHP President Alok Kumar received the offering from the Muslim Rashtriya Manch with profound appreciation and grace, emphasizing the importance of unity and brotherhood among different faiths.

“I am elated, one should understand that Hindus consider Ram as God but the entire country considers him as his ancestor and he is also called "imam-e-hind. Our DNA and the DNA of Bharatvanshiya Muslims are the same. They were converted a few centuries ago only. I will feel great if Muslims too consider themselves connected with this pious occasion,” said Alok Kumar.

MRM National Convenor, Shalini Ali, echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing that Ram is considered the ancestor for all, and the culture and civilization of the country encourage seeking blessings from ancestors. The gift of saffron from the Muslims of Kashmir was seen as fitting for the Pran Pratishtha of Ram, as the colour and fragrance of saffron are believed to symbolize unity and peace among