Kathua Police Arrest Man Under Public Safety Act for Remarks Against Lord Ram, Shifted to Udhampur Jail
Kathua Police arrested Pradeep Ambedkariya under the Public Safety Act for objectionable remarks about Lord Ram, citing his habitual criminal behavior and provocative speeches.
Kathua: Kathua Police have arrested Pradeep Ambedkariya and booked him under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for his alleged objectionable remarks against Lord Ram and repeated involvement in criminal and anti-social activities.
Ambedkariya was detained on December 9 by a police team after authorities cited multiple cases registered against him at Kathua Police Station. Police officials stated that he is a habitual offender and has been involved in provocative speeches and acts that allegedly hurt religious sentiments.
According to police sources, several adverse reports had been filed against him over time. In response, a detailed dossier was prepared and submitted to the District Magistrate, Kathua. After examining the dossier, the District Magistrate issued a preventive detention warrant under the Public Safety Act, 1978.
Following the completion of legal and procedural formalities, Ambedkariya was shifted to District Jail Udhampur on Monday.
Police added that Ambedkariya had recently come under public and administrative scrutiny for allegedly posting objectionable content against “Lord Shri Ram and Sanatan Dharma” on social media, leading to heightened tensions and complaints.
Published By : Melvin Narayan
Published On: 9 December 2025 at 12:46 IST