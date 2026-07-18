Kathua Railway Station Named After Kirti Chakra Awardee Captain Sunil Choudhary

Kathua: Honouring the courage of those who laid down their lives for country, Indian Railway has named Kathua Railway Station has been named as “Martyr Captain Sunil Kumar Choudhary Railway Station Kathua”. Captain Sunil Choudhary made supreme sacrifice at age of 27 years in the line of duty and was posthumously awarded the nation’s second-highest peacetime gallantry award, the Kirti Chakra.

MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh announced on social media platform X that Kathua Railway Station has been named as “Martyr Captain Sunil Kumar Choudhary Railway Station Kathua”. The demand of the family and locals was taken with Railway Minister by MP Dr Jitendra Singh and saw light of the day with this order.

Who was Captain Sunil Kumar Choudhary ?

Son of Army veteran Lt Col P L Chaudhary, Captain Sunil Kumar Choudhary was commissioned into the 7/11 Gorkha Rifles Battalion of 11 Gorkha Rifles Regiment on 10 December 2004. He was awarded the "Sena Medal" for display of gallantry during an operation against United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) terrorists at Naopather village in Tinsukia district, Assam.

On 26 January 2008, Captain Sunil Kumar Choudhary got fresh intelligence was received regarding the presence of seven to nine ULFA terrorists hiding in Rangagarh village and he immediately moved for the operation. Upon reaching Rangagarh village, Capt Sunil made a plan and directed Lt Varun Rathore, along with three jawans, to cordon off the right flank of the village, while he manoeuvred to engage the militants.

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The terrorists inside a house opened indiscriminate fire and attempted to escape towards the surrounding jungle. Reacting instantly, Capt Sunil led the pursuit from the front and chased the fleeing terrorists under heavy fire and neutralised one terrorist during the initial contact.

During the ensuing firefight, Captain Sunil sustained a grievous bullet injury to the left side of his ches but continued the operation and shot and injured a second terrorist. Capt Sunil pursued a third terrorist who had escaped deeper into the forest and despite his critical injuries, he shot and killed the terrorist, thereby neutralising the threat completely.

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