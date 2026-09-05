Kaushambi Firecracker Factory Blast: Police Arrest Accused Carrying Rs 50,000 Reward After Encounter

Kaushambi: Kaushambi Police on Friday arrested Shakeel Ahmed, an accused carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 in connection with the firecracker factory explosion case under Pipri police station limits, following a police encounter, officials said.

Police recovered an illegal pistol, live cartridge, empty cartridges and a motorcycle from the accused.

Further legal proceedings are underway.

According to Kaushambi Police, the accused tried to flee the area when a joint team from Bharwari and Manjhanpur police stations, along with the SOG team, launched a cordon-and-search operation based on specific information from an informer.

Advertisement

Providing details, Circle Officer (CO) Saurabh Samant said, "On September 4, an informant's tip-off was received concerning Shakeel Ahmed, an accused person linked to Case No. 219/26 registered at Pipri Police Station, against whom a reward of Rs 50,000 had been announced. He was attempting to flee the area.”

The SDM further explained that following the information, police teams launched an operation and spotted a suspicious person on a motorcycle.

Advertisement

“Upon receiving the information, a police team and the SOG team initiated a blockade and search operation. During this, a suspicious individual was spotted approaching on a motorcycle; the police attempted to stop him. Realising he was being cornered by the police, the individual attacked them with the intent to kill, firing a shot from a country-made pistol," said CO.

Describing the police action during the encounter, the SDM said that the police retaliated in self-defence after the accused allegedly opened fire.