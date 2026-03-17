Updated 17 March 2026 at 15:41 IST
KC Tyagi Quits JDU After Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha Win
Political pundits are now deliberating on whether Tyagi will be joining another party or float a political outfit on his own.
- India News
- 1 min read
KC Tyagi Quits JDU After Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha Win | Image: Republic
Patna: Day after party chief Nitish Kumar secured a victory in the Rajya Sabha elections, senior leader KC Tyagi quit the Janata Dal United (JDU), marking a significant political churn in Bihar political circles. Political pundits are now deliberating on whether Tyagi will be joining another party or float a political outfit on his own.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Satyaki Baidya
Published On: 17 March 2026 at 15:41 IST