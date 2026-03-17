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Updated 17 March 2026 at 15:41 IST

KC Tyagi Quits JDU After Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha Win

Political pundits are now deliberating on whether Tyagi will be joining another party or float a political outfit on his own.

Satyaki Baidya
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KC Tyagi Quits JDU After Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha Win
KC Tyagi Quits JDU After Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha Win | Image: Republic

Patna: Day after party chief Nitish Kumar secured a victory in the Rajya Sabha elections, senior leader KC Tyagi quit the Janata Dal United (JDU), marking a significant political churn in Bihar political circles. Political pundits are now deliberating on whether Tyagi will be joining another party or float a political outfit on his own.

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Published By : Satyaki Baidya

Published On: 17 March 2026 at 15:41 IST