Keep Your Facts Straight: Amit Shah’s Advice for Rahul Gandhi’s Speech Writers

Home Minister Amit Shah took the floor at the Lok Sabha on Wednesday (December 10th, 2025) to deliver a powerful monologue. While he talked about matters related to SIR, at the end of his speech, while thanking the Speaker Om Birla for allowing him the time, he also had a piece of advice for Rahul Gandhi’s speech writers. He advised the writers to do a better job of fact-finding saying Gandhi gets into trouble otherwise.

Today’s speech by Shah was one of the most fierce ones in a while where he took on the opposition for trying to mislead the country over SIR. He said, “For four months, one-sided lies were spread about SIR. Attempts were made to mislead the people of the country.”

“At the start of the session, there was significant uproar from the opposition, creating a false impression among the public that we are avoiding a discussion on electoral reforms. We have never shied away from any discussion, as Parliament is the biggest ‘Panchayat’ in the country. The opposition is demanding a detailed review of SIR, which is not possible because it falls under the jurisdiction of the Election Commission. We do not conduct elections,” he further added.

Launching a direct attack on the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, Shah said, “In his press conference, the LoP levelled allegations that the voter list is not corrected and needs to be rectified. So, what is SIR? It is the procedure to sanitise the voter list. He is opposing even when we are undertaking the process. Your defeat is certain; the voter list doesn't have to do anything with it. He said that the BJP never has to face anti-incumbency. Anti-incumbency is only against those who work against the public interest. It is true that the BJP had to face anti-incumbency very rarely...But it is not as if we have never lost any election after 2014...Double standards won't work in a democracy. When you win, EC is great. When you lose, EC is useless and works at BJP's behest. I have answers for various of their allegations, that three press conferences also.”



