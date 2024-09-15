Published 15:09 IST, September 15th 2024
Kejriwal's Decision to Resign Shows His Commitment to Honest Politics: AAP leader Palekar
AAP Goa head Amit Palekar said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's decision to step down from the post is a powerful demonstration of his commitment to honest politics
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
AAP Goa head Amit Palekar said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's decision to step down from the post is a powerful demonstration of his commitment to honest politics | Image: PTI
15:09 IST, September 15th 2024