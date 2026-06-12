KEM Defends Medical Student Sejal Amid Cadaver Joke Row, Condemns Remarks but Warns Against Online Harassment

The controversy surrounding MBBS student Sejal Pawar, whose comments about cadavers during a stand-up comedy show sparked outrage online, has taken a new turn after the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (KEM MARD) issued an official statement addressing the matter.

The issue erupted after a clip from comedian Pranit More’s show went viral on social media. During an audience interaction segment, Sejal Pawar, a final-year MBBS student at Seth G.S. Medical College and KEM Hospital, spoke about experiences from anatomy lab sessions. Her remarks about male cadavers and jokes allegedly made by students drew sharp criticism from many social media users, who accused her of disrespecting body donors.

The backlash intensified as users compared the incident with the recent controversy involving Himanshu Jangra, who faced professional consequences after making objectionable remarks about women. Many demanded similar action against the medical student, arguing that body donors deserve the highest level of dignity and respect.

As public outrage grew, the Maharashtra Cyber Police registered an FIR against Sejal Pawar, comedian Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra. Pawar later removed details from her social media profiles and released a public apology expressing regret over her comments.

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What KEM MARD Said

KEM MARD clarified that the individual at the centre of the controversy is an undergraduate MBBS student and not a member of KEM MARD, which represents resident doctors and postgraduate trainees.

The association stated that the student’s remarks were inappropriate and did not reflect the values expected of medical professionals. It also reiterated the medical fraternity’s deep respect for body donors, describing their contribution as invaluable to medical education.

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However, KEM MARD noted that the student had already expressed regret and apologised publicly. While emphasizing accountability for one’s words, the association said the subsequent online abuse, personal attacks and targeted harassment directed at the student were neither constructive nor proportionate.

Here’s a rewritten version of the KEM MARD statement that you can drop directly into your report. It keeps the tone factual and news‑style, while making the flow smoother and less stiff:

Representatives of KEM MARD said Sejal Pawar’s remarks were “completely unacceptable” and called for strict action. The doctors stressed that medical institutes must do more to instill ethics in students, but added that accountability should not stop with Pawar alone. They demanded that comedian Pranit More also face consequences for his role in the incident.

KEM MARD confirmed it has set up a two‑member team to investigate the matter in detail. The association said it is taking steps to ensure similar episodes do not recur, underscoring the need for both accountability and preventive measures in medical education.

Appeal for Balanced Public Discourse

The doctors’ body urged people to keep discussions focused on the incident itself rather than extending the controversy to unrelated issues. It specifically cautioned against dragging debates around the student’s admission through the reservation quota into the matter.

According to the statement, public conversations should remain fair, responsible and respectful while allowing room for reflection, learning and accountability.

Why the Case Triggered Such Strong Reactions

The controversy struck a nerve because body donors are widely regarded in medical education as students’ “first teachers.” Many doctors and medical institutions conduct special ceremonies to honour donors whose bodies help train future healthcare professionals.

Critics argued that jokes involving cadavers undermine the respect owed to those who voluntarily donate their bodies for scientific learning. At the same time, others have argued that while the remarks were insensitive, the scale of online targeting and abuse that followed has raised concerns about disproportionate public shaming.