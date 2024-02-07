English
Updated January 21st, 2024 at 07:46 IST

Kenyan Woman Held With Cocaine Worth Rs 26 Crore at Bengaluru Airport

The woman was set to travel to Delhi with 2.56 kg of cocaine when the DRI sleuths nabbed her on a tip-off on January 15.

drugs
Kenyan Woman Held With Cocaine Worth Rs 26 Crore at Bengaluru Airport | Image: Unsplash
Bengaluru: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested a Kenyan citizen with drugs worth Rs 26 crore at the Kempegowda International Airport here.

The woman was set to travel to Delhi with 2.56 kg of cocaine when the DRI sleuths nabbed her on a tip-off on January 15.

"Specific intelligence was received that a Kenyan woman was to board an Indigo flight to Delhi from Bengaluru Airport with narcotics. Based on the tip-off, the passenger was intercepted and an examination of her checked-in baggage revealed the concealment of cocaine, as detected in field testing kit," a DRI official said.

The official further added, "The contraband was cleverly concealed in the false bottom of her suitcase. The contraband, weighing 2.56 kg, was seized. The passenger was arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway." (With inputs from PTI) 
 

Published January 21st, 2024 at 07:46 IST

