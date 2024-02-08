Kerala Agriculture Expert Collapses During Live TV Broadcast, Dies

Advertisement

Kerala: A 59-year-old agriculture expert Ani S Das passed away after collapsing during a live broadcast on Doordarshan's Krishi Darshan program. The incident unfolded on Friday in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, leaving viewers and colleagues in disbelief.

Ani S Das, who served as the Managing Director of Kerala Feeds Limited and was the Head of the Communications Center at Kerala Agricultural University, was actively participating in the live program when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Immediately after his collapse, Das was swiftly rushed to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital. Despite the prompt response, doctors declared him dead, leading to a somber atmosphere among colleagues and admirers.