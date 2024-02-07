Updated January 20th, 2024 at 10:47 IST
Kerala: Kannur-Alappuzha Coaches Derail During Shunting at Yard
On Saturday morning, the coaches of Kannur-Alappuzha (16308) executive express derailed during the shunting process at Kannur yard
Srinwanti Das
- India
- 1 min read
The coaches of Kannur-Alappuzha (16308) executive express derailed during the shunting process at Kannur yard | Image:ANI
Kerala: On Saturday morning, the coaches of Kannur-Alappuzha (16308) executive express derailed during the shunting process at Kannur yard. The train was supposed to depart from Kannur at 5:10 am today, but due to the derailment, it departed at 6:43 am. The derailed coaches were disconnected from the train.
More details on the incident are awaited.
