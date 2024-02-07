The coaches of Kannur-Alappuzha (16308) executive express derailed during the shunting process at Kannur yard | Image: ANI

Kerala: On Saturday morning, the coaches of Kannur-Alappuzha (16308) executive express derailed during the shunting process at Kannur yard. The train was supposed to depart from Kannur at 5:10 am today, but due to the derailment, it departed at 6:43 am. The derailed coaches were disconnected from the train.

#WATCH | Kerala: Coaches of Kannur-Alappuzha (16308) Executive express derailed during the shunting process at Kannur yard. The train was supposed to depart from Kannur at 5:10 AM today, but due to the derailment, it departed at 6:43 AM. The derailed coaches were disconnected… pic.twitter.com/SsIIP9c9cA — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2024

More details on the incident are awaited.