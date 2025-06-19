Kerala Woman Dies by Suicide After Alleged ‘Mob Trial’ Over Talking to Male Friend

Kannur: A 40-year-old woman on Tuesday committed suicide after allegedly being publicly humiliated by a group of three men for speaking to a male friend.

The woman, identified as Rasina, was found dead at her home. She lived with her husband and their three children in Pinarayi village, located in Kerala’s Kannur district.

According to the police, she was devasted after being confronted by a group of men while she was talking to a male friend on Sunday evening. “We had recovered a suicide note from the woman, who said she was taking the extreme over the humiliation she had faced. We are looking into the involvement of more people,” said the police.

Later, the police identified the accused V. C. Mubasheer, K. A. Faisal, and V. K. Rafnas as members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and arrested them in connection with the incident. They had allegedly assaulted the man, seized his mobile phone and tablet, and held him for several hours before calling his family members to the SDPI office.