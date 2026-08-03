Keralam: IMD Issues Orange Alert in 10 Districts Following Heavy Rainfall

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rain alerts for all 14 districts in Kerala, warning of continued heavy rainfall across the state on Monday.

An orange alert has been issued in Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Pathanamthitta, while Palakkad, Thrissur, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram remain under a yellow alert.

According to the weather agency, isolated heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 60 kmph is likely across the state.

With water levels in major rivers continuing to rise, authorities have urged residents in coastal and low-lying areas to remain extremely vigilant. The threat of landslides also persists in hilly regions, with residents in vulnerable locations being advised to relocate to safer grounds.

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Meanwhile, district collectors have declared a holiday for all educational institutions in 12 districts due to the prevailing heavy rain in the state.

The holiday applies to all educational institutions, including professional colleges, in Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha.

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The ban on fishing also continues as rough sea conditions persist. Fishing has been prohibited along the Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts.

Heavy rains have lashed several parts of the state, triggering landslides and flooding in low-lying areas. In Pathanamthitta, the water level has increased in Ranni, which was recently hit by a flash flood following heavy rain in the district.

With the Moozhiyar Dam catchment area under a Red Alert, authorities have warned that the dam may be opened at any time if conditions worsen. Consequently, the district administration has urged residents living along the banks of the Pamba river to remain extremely vigilant and be prepared to move to safer locations.

According to Kerala Tourism Minister PC Vishnunadh, warnings of extremely heavy rainfall had been accurate, as a result of which the opening of the dam shutters was later revised to 15 cm from 30 cm. The Minister stated that it would take approximately four hours for rainwater from the upper reaches to reach downstream areas.

The Minister further announced that three tipper trucks have been sent to Thiruvalla for rescue operations, adding that more people are currently staying in relief camps in the region.

Additionally, 14 fishing boats will be deployed to strengthen rescue efforts. The Minister stated that an emergency meeting of Revenue Department officials will also be convened in the state.

Meanwhile, eight people have died, eight others remain missing, and thirteen people have sustained injuries in rain-related incidents across the state. Around 5,792 people have been shifted to 209 relief camps set up across Kerala.

According to an official release, Chief Minister VD Satheesan continues to remain in touch with the ministers in charge of various districts and district administrations regarding the rain-related situation in the state.

Additionally, twenty-seven houses have been destroyed while 196 houses have suffered partial damage.

The government said assistance would be provided to the families of those who lost their lives as well as to those who have lost their homes and livelihoods.