Key Eye Witness Who Tried to Save Noida Techie Alleges Police Pressured Him to Change Statement

New Delhi: The investigation into the death of 27‑year‑old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta has deepened, with fresh allegations from an eyewitness and the arrest of a builder named in the case.

Moninder, a delivery worker who jumped into a freezing pit in a desperate attempt to rescue Mehta, has now claimed that police officials pressured him to alter his statement. He said he was summoned to the police station and asked to modify his account of the rescue operation. “Yes, I went to the police station at 1 o’clock. The inspector told me ACP sir wanted to meet me face to face. The police told me not to speak against them in my statement,” he told a media company.

“The local administration is telling me to shut down my phone, go away from here, and not remain involved in this case for 10–20 days. Now tell me one thing, sir: I have shown the truth for three days. I have exposed lapses across the board - from small to big. I have even exposed the builder. I have exposed the authority. When the authority seized this basement, there was already a case against that builder. The authority seized it, so why didn’t they level it? Why did they leave this pit of death? This too is the fault of the authority, even if the builder was responsible,” he was heard saying in the video.

According to Moninder, officers insisted that he acknowledge police presence at the site and avoid contradicting their version of events. “They were saying, take the police along, don’t fight with them. They told me the police was present on the spot. I said yes, they were there, but they could not save the boy,” he said. He added that he was under “a lot of pressure” to withdraw from the case and was even asked to record a video statement that softened his criticism of the authorities.

The delivery worker’s allegations come after his earlier account, in which he accused the administration of failing to act swiftly. He had claimed that rescue teams stood by without adequate equipment, prompting him to dive into the water himself. Despite his efforts, he could not reach Mehta in time.

The incident occurred on January 17, when Mehta’s SUV crashed just 500 meters from his residence in Greater Noida. Due to heavy fog and poor lighting, he missed a sharp turn, broke through a damaged wall, and plunged into a 30‑foot‑deep, water‑filled pit. Mehta managed to climb onto the roof of his vehicle and signal for help using his phone’s flashlight. He even called his father, who rushed to the scene. However, the young professional could not be saved owing to darkness and lack of proper rescue equipment.

His father, Raj Kumar Mehta, has accused the administration of negligence. “Police personnel called the fire brigade team. But none of the teams had any meaningful support system to help the victim. They had no diver, swimmer or boat to assist them in the rescue operation,” he told reporters.

Following his complaint, a case was registered at Knowledge Park Police Station under sections 105 (culpable homicide), 106 (causing death by negligence), and 125 (act endangering life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against MZ Wishtown Planners Pvt Ltd and Lotus Greens Construction Pvt Ltd. The FIR stated that the absence of barricading and reflectors around the hazardous plot directly led to the incident.

The police have arrested Abhay Kumar, owner of MZ Wishtown, who was named as an accused in the case. The arrest was made by Knowledge Park Police personnel on charges of criminal negligence.