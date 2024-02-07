English
Updated February 6th, 2024 at 16:10 IST

Finger Lickin' Good But...: KFC to Open in Ayodhya With a Twist | Details Inside

After the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple, the temple town has evolved as a major pilgrimage centre.

Digital Desk
Devyani International
KFC can open near Ram Mandir, but with a twist in its menu | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Ayodhya: Fast-food giant KFC is ready to open its unit in Ayodhya but it will have to change its menu, media reports said. Aligning with the strict vegetarian-only policy of the temple town, the US fast-food giant has to go vegetarian to enter the holy city. Known for its chicken, the food giant will have to twist its usual menu in order to enter Ayodhya.

A media outlet quoting a government official said that KFC has set up its restaurant at Ayodhya-Lucknow highway since non-vegetarian food items are not allowed in the holy city and KFC can be given a space if it decides to sell only vegetarian items.

After the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple, the temple town has evolved as a major pilgrimage centre. Local businesses and international food chains are now forced to recognise and cater to the changing dietary preferences.

The temple town already houses Pizza Hut but the need for a new food outlet is arising at Ram Path because of the crowd in that area.

Published February 6th, 2024 at 15:40 IST

