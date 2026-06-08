Kharge Flags Sir, Foreign Policy, Hails 'Unity' in Defeating Delimitation Bill At INDIA Bloc Meeting

New Delhi: INDIA bloc chairperson and Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Monday flagged economic, social, and foreign policy challenges faced by the nation and criticised the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across the country at the alliance meeting at Constitution Club.

In his opening remarks, Kharge hailed the alliance's unity in defeating the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-first Amendment) Bill, the Delimitation Bill, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill in the Parliament. Expressing concern over a range of issues, the Congress leader highlighted inflation, irregularities in examinations, and alleged a "compromised" foreign policy to target the BJP government at the Centre.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh shared Kharge's remarks on X, "I welcome all of you to this meeting of the leaders of the INDIA bloc. This group came into existence almost exactly three years ago. I don't wish to speak at length because the issues before us are well known to all of you. On April 17, 2026, we demonstrated our unity and solidarity in the Lok Sabha in a very decisive manner, when all of us came together firmly and defeated the Modi government's malicious bills on delimitation."

"Now we must strengthen and advance that same spirit, so that we can confront the many political, economic, social, and foreign policy challenges facing the country due to the Modi government's misgovernance. Due to SIR, the voting rights of millions of our people are being stripped away. The assault on the Constitution continues unabated. Investigative agencies are being continuously used as tools to harass, intimidate, and bully political opponents. Discrimination is being meted out against non-BJP governments. Prices of essential goods are rising relentlessly, and the economic environment is extremely negative," Kharge added.

Advertisement

He also criticised the BJP, alleging atrocities against the weaker sections of society. "The pace of new investments needed to create new jobs is simply not happening at the required pace. Private monopolies are growing in many sectors, and the future of MSMEs is in serious crisis. Due to the complete mismanagement of the examination system, the hopes and aspirations of lakhs of our youth are being betrayed. Atrocities against the weaker sections of society, especially in BJP-ruled states, continue unabated. Our foreign policy has been completely compromised, and those traditional values that India has long staunchly supported have not been upheld," he said.

The INDIA bloc leaders will jointly meet the media at 2:30 pm today. Along with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, and former West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee were also present at the meeting.

Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejasvi Yadav also attended the meeting. TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee accompanied Mamata Banerjee.

Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah, along with Left Front leaders John Brittas, Dipankar Bhattacharya and P Sandosh Kumar, are also participating in the meeting. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray is attending the meeting virtually. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is not attending the meeting as the Congress ended its long-standing partnership with the party and joined hands with the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Tamil Nadu.

However, CPI(M-L) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya said, “Leaders from DMK may not be attending this meeting, but DMK is with us. Today, the situation is unprecedented, and it requires that we fight together.” Ahead of the meeting, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav called for brotherhood and said that the INDIA bloc is eyeing the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections. He said, "Bandhu raj (brotherhood) must be formed, and this will be our effort. In Uttar Pradesh, you're seeing what's happening; now even women are angry with them. That's why it's necessary to protect the values of democracy."

NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule said, “There is an economic crisis in India. There is inflation, unemployment and corruption in the country.” Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Brajesh Pathak claimed that the INDIA bloc has no public support.

Pathak said, "They have lost all public support. It is now evident that this is merely a gathering of power-hungry individuals vying for office."

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Monday said that efforts are being made to consolidate the Opposition INDIA bloc, asserting that it is “crucial to keep everyone united.” Addressing a press conference here on today's INDIA bloc meeting aimed at Opposition unity, Pawar said, "National parties in the country have started coming together. The BJP and its administration are under the leadership of Narendra Modi. On the other hand, those who do not accept this leadership have come together. We will invite prominent figures and find a way forward. I am confident a solution will be found."

He added that a formula will be proposed in today's meeting, suggesting that no one should be overly rigid in their stance. He added, "A formula will be proposed at today's meeting, suggesting that no one should be overly rigid in their stance. Supriya Sule is attending this meeting representing the Nationalist Congress Party. After that, we will sit down in Delhi and work out a path forward. There are no elections scheduled for the next two or three years. At a time like this, it is crucial to keep everyone united."

Further on the controversial loan waiver criteria, Pawar stated, "Regarding the conditions laid down. Even if the results from rural areas are taken into account, this formula will not be acceptable to the people. If they take such a decision today... I would simply say that by consulting national leaders, we can determine how to assist with the loan waiver decision and identify any shortcomings. I do not wish to play a critical role today."

The Maharashtra Cabinet on June 2 approved the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Farmer Debt Relief Scheme, which will provide loan waivers of up to Rs 2 lakh to farmers in Maharashtra. The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. There will be no landholding criterion for eligibility, and loans up to Rs 2 lakh will be eligible for waiver.