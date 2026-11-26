New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday issued a pointed message to party MP Imran Masood amid the growing differences between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) over seat-sharing arrangements for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Urging Masood to focus on action rather than statements, Kharge stressed the importance of collective efforts and unity within the party.

Speaking at a party event in Lucknow, Kharge mentioned Masood by name while referring to his frequent television appearances and outspoken remarks.

"Imran Masood, whom I frequently hear on television, where he often speaks with great passion. However, we must focus on action rather than just words; the more we work together, the further we will progress," Kharge said.

The Congress chief also acknowledged Masood's work in Parliament, saying that the Saharanpur MP consistently raises issues on behalf of the party and works to ensure that its position is firmly represented.

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In another part of his address, Kharge cautioned party leaders against arrogance and internal differences, emphasising that unity would be crucial to the party's electoral prospects in Uttar Pradesh.

"The target is to defeat Yogi and Modi, and for that we must stay united. We must strive forward. We must shed arrogance," he said.

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Kharge also warned that internal discord could make electoral victory difficult, urging party workers to remain cautious about divisions within their own ranks.

What Triggered Kharge's Remarks?

Kharge's comments come amid an escalating disagreement between the Congress and the SP over seat-sharing negotiations ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The two parties, which are allies in the INDIA bloc, have yet to arrive at a mutually acceptable seat-sharing arrangement. The Congress is understood to have sought around 130 seats out of the 403 Assembly constituencies, while the SP has reportedly offered 26 constituencies as an initial arrangement.

Tensions intensified after the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP announced its first list of five candidates on Tuesday while discussions with the Congress were still underway.

The announcement particularly upset Masood as the SP named candidates for Behat and Saharanpur, two Assembly constituencies falling within his Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Reacting to the development, Masood questioned the SP's approach and said that an alliance could not function if one partner unilaterally announced candidates and subsequently decided which seats would be left for the other.

"What else should I say? You (SP) release the list. Then you leave the seats. Are we alliance partners or your servants? Did we ask you to leave these seats for us?" Masood said.

He further maintained that the Congress was not seeking seats as a favour and insisted that alliance partners should be treated equally.

Masood also recalled that the Congress had contested 107 Assembly seats when Akhilesh Yadav was the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, questioning the SP's current approach to negotiations.

Akhilesh Yadav Seeks To Ease Tensions

Meanwhile, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has attempted to ease the growing friction between the two parties by asking the Congress to look beyond the 26 constituencies initially discussed and identify additional seats where it believes it has a strong chance of winning.

Yadav has maintained that the seat-sharing arrangement should focus on the winnability of candidates and mutual consensus rather than a rigid division of constituencies.

However, Masood's repeated criticism of the SP has brought the differences between the INDIA bloc allies into the spotlight, even as negotiations continue.