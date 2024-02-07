Khelo India Winter Games 2024 Set to Showcase Athletic Prowess & Environmental Conservation

Advertisement

Jammu & Kashmir: Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir prepare to host the Khelo India Winter Games fourth edition. Taking place from February 2-6 in Leh and February 21-25 in Gulmarg, these Games align with PM Modi’s Khelo India Mission, representing more than just athleticism—it’s a strategic initiative propelling Olympic sports and fostering a talent pool for international triumph.

The Khelo India Winter Games 2024 unveiled its captivating mascot, the ‘Snow Leopard’ named 'Sheen-e She' or Shan in Ladakh. The announcement, taking place in a virtual launch of the Games logo, featured the vibrant Indian tricolour, encapsulating the essence of the picturesque landscape and the array of diverse winter sports scheduled for the event.

Advertisement

The Games' logo, featuring the Dharmachakra on a hilltop in Chanspa, Leh, was unveiled virtually in the presence of Lt. Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd) and others. Lt. Governor Sinha highlighted that the Games symbolize sporting excellence, courage and character against the stunning snow-covered mountains, making it a remarkable spectacle for the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory.

Sinha attributes Jammu & Kashmir's prominence in winter sports to PM Modi's leadership, making it a preferred destination. Expressing collective anticipation, he looks forward to hosting athletes nationwide. In a strategic shift for the fourth edition, snow skating, ice hockey and curling have been moved to the Union Territory of Ladakh, while other exciting sporting events are set to take place at the renowned Gulmarg ski resort.

Advertisement

Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur to inaugurate the Games at NDS Stadium in Leh on Feb 2, kicking off with thrilling ice hockey and speed skating showdowns at three venues.

Meanwhile, Brigadier Mishra highlighted Ladakh as the premier winter sports destination, he said, “Ladakh is the ideal location for winter games. We are commencing with sincerity and our hosting capabilities will only improve,”.

Advertisement

“Snow leopard mascot, chosen to honour its native habitat in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, signifies the ecological importance of the region. Conceptualized by the J&K Sports Council and Ladakh's sports department, it aims to spotlight high-mountain development and environmental fragility, urging conservation efforts,” said Secretary Youth Services & Sports J&K, Sarmad Hafeez.

As the Games near, anticipation grows for a memorable celebration of sportsmanship amidst the stunning backdrops of Leh and Gulmarg.