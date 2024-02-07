Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 12:13 IST

Khelo India Winter Games 2024 Set to Showcase Athletic Prowess & Environmental Conservation

The Khelo India Winter Games 2024 unveiled its captivating mascot, the ‘Snow Leopard’ named 'Sheen-e She' or Shan in Ladakh.

Zeenat Zeeshan Fazil
Khelo India Winter Games 2024: Ladakh and J&K Set Stage for Sporting Spectacle
Khelo India Winter Games 2024: Ladakh and J&K Set Stage for Sporting Spectacle | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jammu & Kashmir: Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir prepare to host the Khelo India Winter Games fourth edition. Taking place from February 2-6 in Leh and February 21-25 in Gulmarg, these Games align with PM Modi’s Khelo India Mission, representing more than just athleticism—it’s a strategic initiative propelling Olympic sports and fostering a talent pool for international triumph.

The Khelo India Winter Games 2024 unveiled its captivating mascot, the ‘Snow Leopard’ named 'Sheen-e She' or Shan in Ladakh. The announcement, taking place in a virtual launch of the Games logo, featured the vibrant Indian tricolour, encapsulating the essence of the picturesque landscape and the array of diverse winter sports scheduled for the event.

Advertisement

The Games' logo, featuring the Dharmachakra on a hilltop in Chanspa, Leh, was unveiled virtually in the presence of  Lt. Governor of Jammu & Kashmir  Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd) and others. Lt. Governor Sinha highlighted that the Games symbolize sporting excellence, courage and character against the stunning snow-covered mountains, making it a remarkable spectacle for the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory.

Sinha attributes Jammu & Kashmir's prominence in winter sports to PM Modi's leadership, making it a preferred destination. Expressing collective anticipation, he looks forward to hosting athletes nationwide. In a strategic shift for the fourth edition, snow skating, ice hockey and curling have been moved to the Union Territory of Ladakh, while other exciting sporting events are set to take place at the renowned Gulmarg ski resort.

Advertisement

Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur to inaugurate the Games at NDS Stadium in Leh on Feb 2, kicking off with thrilling ice hockey and speed skating showdowns at three venues.

Meanwhile, Brigadier Mishra highlighted Ladakh as the premier winter sports destination, he said, “Ladakh is the ideal location for winter games. We are commencing with sincerity and our hosting capabilities will only improve,”.

Advertisement

“Snow leopard mascot, chosen to honour its native habitat in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, signifies the ecological importance of the region. Conceptualized by the J&K Sports Council and Ladakh's sports department, it aims to spotlight high-mountain development and environmental fragility, urging conservation efforts,” said Secretary Youth Services & Sports J&K, Sarmad Hafeez.

As the Games near, anticipation grows for a memorable celebration of sportsmanship amidst the stunning backdrops of Leh and Gulmarg.

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 12:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ED Raids Premises Linked to Uttarakhand Cong Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News17 minutes ago

  2. Yashasvi Jaiswal praised by Sunil Gavaskar for Vizag Test heroics

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  3. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  4. Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Is Jealous Of RRR Star's Bond With Klin Kaara

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  5. Sensex, Nifty open higher fueled by Asian markets

    Business News23 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement