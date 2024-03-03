Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 11:02 IST
I-T Raids at Tobacco Baron KK Mishra's Kanpur Mansion Enters 4th Day
This comes as officials continue with their thorough investigations into alleged tax evasion and financial irregularities in the company finances.
Kanpur: The Income Tax Department's raids enter the fourth day in locations linked to KK Mishra, the owner of Bansidhar Tobacco. This comes as officials continue with their thorough investigations into alleged tax evasion and financial irregularities in the company finances.
The Income-tax Department officials on Saturday seized cash worth Rs 4.30 crores and jewellery worth crores was seized during raids at the residence of Mishra's premises in Kanpur.
Earlier, on Friday, the department had found several luxury cars including a Rolls Royce, Phantom worth Rs 60 crore at his house.
As per Republic's sources, Mishra's son Shivam Mishra and his wife were present at the house and the officials are questioning both of them on the allegation of tax evasion.
All the documents have been scrutinized.
Officials also noted that the number of all vehicles was 4018. They also found a scooter with the same number, which they think is of the time KK in his initial days.
Published March 3rd, 2024 at 10:37 IST
