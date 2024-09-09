sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Gaza War | US Elections | Train Derailments | #JusticeforAbhaya | Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Challan for Postmortem 'Missing': SC Asks For Fresh Status Report in Kolkata Case | Top Points

Published 14:05 IST, September 9th 2024

Challan for Postmortem 'Missing': SC Asks For Fresh Status Report in Kolkata Case | Top Points

During the hearing in the Kolkata Rape and Murder Case, the SC has posed major questions surrounding the postmortem of the victim. Here's what all was said...

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Ananya Srivastava
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Supreme Court Hearing on Kolkata Horror Case
Supreme Court Hearing on Kolkata Horror Case | Image: Shutterstock/ X
  • Listen to this article
  • 6 min read
Advertisement

11:50 IST, September 9th 2024