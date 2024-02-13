Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 20:03 IST

Kolkata: Ahead of Valentine's Day, Woman Jumps in Front of Metro; This is What Happened Next | WATCH

The shocking incident happened at the Jatin Das Park Metro station.

Digital Desk
Kolkata: Metro rail operations were hit in Kolkata on Tuesday as a woman jumped on the tracks in a bid to end her life at around 6 pm. The station was more crowded than usual as many were returning from office and several were out shopping for Saraswati Puja and Valentine's Day, both falling on Wednesday. The shocking incident happened at the Jatin Das Park Metro station. After the metro services between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Maidan were halted temporarily, the trains resumed running at 6:42 pm.

According to onlookers and RPF personnel present there, the woman is now safe after she tried to die by suicide. The woman got saved as the train stopped at the right time. 

As soon as the train stopped, metro rail authorities rushed to the spot to save the woman. The rail services were stopped to complete the rescue operation. The woman's identity and the reason to attempt to end her life is not yet known.
 

Published February 13th, 2024 at 19:41 IST

