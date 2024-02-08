Updated January 11th, 2024 at 13:44 IST
BREAKING: Massive fire breaks out in rubber godown in Kolkata's Topsia
At least six fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, which started in the Topsia godown that stored rubber materials
Kolkata: Around 10.25 am on Thursday morning, a massive fire broke out in a godown in the city's congested Topsia area, a senior officer of the fire department said. At least six fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, which started in the godown that stored rubber materials, he said.
There was no report of any injury in the fire, the officer said. The fire brigade personnel have evacuated the adjoining buildings as a precautionary measure, he added.
(This is a developing story. More details to be added.)
