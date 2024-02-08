Advertisement

Kolkata: Around 10.25 am on Thursday morning, a massive fire broke out in a godown in the city's congested Topsia area, a senior officer of the fire department said. At least six fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, which started in the godown that stored rubber materials, he said.

There was no report of any injury in the fire, the officer said. The fire brigade personnel have evacuated the adjoining buildings as a precautionary measure, he added.

Advertisement

(This is a developing story. More details to be added.)