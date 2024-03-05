Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 16:04 IST

Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

The commercial service of the metro line connecting Kavi Subhash to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay stretch of the Orange Line is going to commence soon.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kolkata: In a mega push for transport infrastructure, the commercial service of the metro line connecting Kavi Subhash to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay stretch of the Orange Line is going to commence soon. 

The official announcement on inauguration, however, is not yet known but it may take place later this month. 

The trial run on the mentioned stretch have been conducted already to check the preparedness and all parameters before starting the commercial services on this stretch.

The Kavi Subash to Hemanta Mukherjee stretch is a part of Kavi Subhash – Dumdum Airport via Rajarhat new Metro line. The stretch has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 1,550 crores. 

Once the regular service commence on the stretch, the two Metro lines of the country’s first metro network will be linked at Kavi Subhash station.

Last month, the Kolkata Metro informed about the fare structure for this 5.4-km long stretch. 

WIth an aim to provide seamless journey, the Metro Railway has announced a Single Ticket System from Blue Line to Orange Line. This will help the passengers in saving their travel time. The single ticket journey will be under the reach of the passengers. 

According to the Metro Railway, the minimum and the maximum fare for the new corridor is Rs 20 and Rs 45 respectively.

A total of five metro stations lie on the newly built stretch. These are following: 

  • Kavi Subhash (New Garia area)
  • Satyajit Ray (Hiland Park Area)
  • Jyotirindra Nandi (Metro Cash & Carry and Ajoy Nagar Area) 
  • Kavi Sukanta (Abhishikta Crossing Area)
  • Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (Rubi Area)

Recently, the Kolkata metro successfully conducted the trial run on the under tunnel metro line of Hooghly river. This was for the first time in Indian history, that the metro rake completed its journey under the river.

Published March 5th, 2024 at 16:04 IST

