Kolkata Pandal Stampede: SIT Probe Ordered as 7 Arrested, 14 Detained; 19 Killed

Kolkata: Kolkata Police on Sunday arrested seven people in connection with the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojonin Durgotsab Samity Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata that claimed 19 lives and left 25 others injured.

According to Kolkata Police, the arrested persons include Raj Kumar Sewda alias Raja (48), the secretary of the puja committee; Santanu Dubey (55), its vice-president; and Biplab Mukherjee alias Joy (48), who was engaged in the construction of a bamboo structure.

The other arrested persons have been identified as Koushik Saha (53), who was involved in crowd management and checking VIP passes; Pintu Dey (51), who was engaged in crowd management; and Suman Chakraborty (30) and Rajesh Pal (29), who were working as private security in-charges.

Kolkata Police has registered a suo moto case under Sections 105, 110 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the organisers and others.

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Police said the case was registered last night (Saturday), and 14 people have been detained and are being questioned.

The West Bengal government has announced compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a job for the family of each victim. An investigation by the Special Task Force (STF) began to fix accountability for the incident.

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The Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, along with the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP) and Commissioner of Police (CP), is closely monitoring the situation.

“Tragic stampede at North Kolkata’s Chorbagan Puja pandal leaves 19 dead and 25 injured. The Chief Minister, along with the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, DGP and CP is closely monitoring the situation. The State Govt has announced compensation of ₹25 lakh & a job for victims' families. An STF probe will be conducted to fix accountability. Helpline: 1800 345 5678,” the official account of the Chief Minister's Office shared.

"Today (17/10/26), at around 19:40 hrs, a stampede occurred at the exit gate of the Sarada Park (Chor Bagan) Puja Pandal in the Girish Park Police Station area due to heavy crowds of pandal visitors amid rain. All injured persons were rescued and taken to MCH (Medical College and Hospital)," the Kolkata Police said in a statement in the evening.

"Reinforcements from the Control Room, Fire Brigade, Kolkata Police, DMG team and ambulances with medical teams were deployed. The Puja Pandal is now closed to visitors," they added.

The police have detained 12 people, including organisers of the Chorebagan Durga Puja.

A helpline has been issued for assistance: 1800 345 5678. Eight of those injured are critical.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also expressed grief over the incident and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, “Deeply pained by the stampede in Kolkata. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured.”

CM Adhikari said that the state government was making every possible effort to assist the bereaved families and ensure proper medical treatment for the injured.