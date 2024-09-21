Published 08:24 IST, September 21st 2024
Kolkata Doctors to Resume Emergency Services Today. What's Next
Junior doctors, who have been protesting against the rape and murder of a medical trainee at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital, have called off their strike partially
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Bhanu Pratap
Junior doctors, who have been protesting against the rape and murder of a medical trainee at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital, have called off their strike partially | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
07:58 IST, September 21st 2024