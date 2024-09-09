sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | Manipur Attacks | #JusticeforAbhaya | Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | Sunita Williams |

Published 11:10 IST, September 9th 2024

A Month on, Protests Intensify in RG Kar Case; SC Hearing Underway

In the latest developments in the Kolkata rape and murder case, the Supreme Court is set to hear pleas today in the case concerning the 31-year-old doctor.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Tanisha Rajput
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Supreme Court takes suo motu cognizance of Kolkata rape-murder case
Big SC Hearing in Kolkata Rape-Murder Today As Protests Grow; Mamata Dials MP Sircar | Top Points | Image: Sutterstock/ X
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

07:56 IST, September 9th 2024