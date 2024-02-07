Advertisement

Kolkata: The state transport department has arranged special bus and tram services for the examinees in an effort to make travel easier for Madhyamik students. The state government is to run "Examination Special" services along 12 routes, per a department order, in light of the impending exam that is set to begin on February 2.

Transport department would operate buses in routes namely:

C-23 Park Circus-Dankuni

C-26 from Howrah-Baruipur

T-3 from Rajabazar-Ghatakpukur

E-6 from Esplanade-Amta

C-2A from Tollygunge-Ghatakpukur

C-7 from H.M. Ghosh College-Howrah Station

C-8 Barasat-Joka

C-29 from Barrackpore Court -Champadali

T-10 from Rajabazar-Chaital

D-1A Barasat-Tollygunge.

C-37 from Amtala-Howrah

T-8 from Belgachia/B.B.D. Bag-Tikiapara

The directive states that the examination special buses must run in morning and afternoon shifts, with two vehicles assigned to each spell's endpoints. One bus would be stationed at 7.45 am and the other at 8.15 am at both ends during the morning shift. During the afternoon shift, two buses are scheduled to arrive at each ends at 1.15 and 1.45 pm, respectively.

Emergency Buses To Be On Standby At Esplanade

In addition, the department has decided to use the two non-air-conditioned buses that are kept on standby in the Esplanade compound from 7.30 am to 3 pm in case of emergencies. When operating on February 2, 3,5, 6, 8, 9, 10, and 12, buses must have a "Examination Special" board displayed on the front side of the vehicle. From 1.30 pm to 5 pm and 5.30 am to 10 am, the department is increasing the frequency of buses. A control room will be opened by the transport department for the examinees with the numbers 869773391 and 92. The department has also decided to restrict staff members' leave during the board exams in an effort to ensure there is enough workforce available.

Madhyamik Tram Services

In addition to buses, people who use trams can also utilize them on certain routes during exam time. The following three lines will now have "Examination Special" trams operating, according to the transport department:

Tollygunge-Ballygunge via Rashbehari

Shyambazar-Esplanade via College Street,

Gariahat-Esplanade via Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road.

Private Bus Services

Private bus operators have also made the decision to operate more frequently in the city starting at 5 am and continuing until 10 am and in the afternoon, in accordance with the department order. As opposed to other seasons of the year when fewer buses are operating on city streets during lunch, the operators have requested that their drivers and conductors reduce the length of their lunch break and provide more services during that period of the day.

Special Train Services

Similar to the state government, the railways have declared that they will provide extra stops for the Madhyamik examinees. The Sealdah Division of the Eastern Railway has made the decision to offer extra stops for EMU/passenger trains on certain days during the Madhyamik examination. These stops will be at Palta, Jagaddal, Kankinara, Payradanga, and Jalalkhali Halt stations in the Sealdah – Ranaghat – Krishnanagar section and Sanhati and Bibhuti Bhushan Halt station in the Barasat – Bongaon section. The trains will run between 8 am and 9.45 am and 1 pm to 2.30 pm. The additional stoppages are scheduled to be offered on eight days on February 2, 3, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, and 12, according to the Divisional Railway.

Classes 10 Madhyamik examinations are scheduled to begin tomorrow, February 2, according to the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). The first language exam will be held on the first day of the WB board Class 10 exams 2024. On February 3 and February 5, respectively, the second language exam and the history exam will be held.