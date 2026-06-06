Kota Horror: Mahant Devanand Maharaj Brutally Stabbed to Death, Sparks Public Fury; Special Police Teams Deployed

Kota: A wave of shock, grief, and intense anger has gripped Rajasthan’s Kota district following the brutal late-night murder of Mahant Devanand Maharaj inside the historic Chandresal village Math (monastery).

The senior monk, who had been managing the spiritual affairs of the revered, centuries-old monastery under the Borkheda police jurisdiction, was targeted by unknown assailants while resting in his private quarters.

The Late-Night Attack

According to preliminary details provided by local authorities, the attack was carried out with chilling precision. Taking advantage of the midnight silence, the criminals entered the monastery complex undetected.

Before targeting the Mahant, the miscreants reportedly locked the doors of the resident priest's room from the outside to prevent any immediate interference.

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The assailants then stormed into Mahant Devanand Maharaj’s chamber, launching a violent assault with knives and other sharp-edged weapons.

Hearing the Mahant’s desperate cries for help, monastery attendants (sevadars) and nearby villagers rushed to the scene.

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By the time they forced their way into the room, the attackers had fled into the dark.

Borkheda police station officials were immediately alerted and rushed to the monastery with a heavy police contingent.

With the assistance of villagers, the police quickly evacuated the heavily bleeding monk to Kota’s largest medical facility, Maharao Bhimsingh (MBS) Hospital.

A team of senior emergency doctors attempted immediate resuscitation, but due to profuse blood loss, Mahant Devanand Maharaj was declared dead.

Following mandatory legal formalities, his body was transferred to the hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

The definitive motive behind the murder remains unconfirmed. Known for his calm demeanour and spiritual focus, the Mahant harboured no personal enmities.

Kota District Superintendent of Police deployed specialised units to probe the case from several critical angles.

Given the high value and historical significance of the monastery’s land holdings, police are verifying whether property disputes or external land mafias played a role.

Investigators are digging into old acquaintances to rule out hidden animosities.

Authorities are analysing whether the attackers initially broke in with the intention of dacoity and resorted to murder when the Mahant resisted.

Forensic Teams Deployed

To secure vital evidence, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, alongside a specialised dog squad, combed the Chandresal Math.

FSL units have successfully collected fingerprints, weapon strike samples, and other trace physical evidence from the blood-stained room.

Concurrently, tracking dogs were utilised to map the perpetrators' escape route through the surrounding rural fields and roads.

Demands for Justice

The cold-blooded killing of a respected spiritual leader inside a sacred space has created immense unrest across the Kota division.

Residents, alongside various religious and social organisations, have strongly condemned the administration and are demanding immediate accountability.

A large contingent of additional police forces has been deployed as a precautionary measure outside Chandresal village and around the MBS Hospital mortuary to maintain strict law and order.

Senior Kota police officials have urged the public to maintain peace and avoid spreading rumours, assuring that justice will be delivered swiftly.