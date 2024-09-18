sb.scorecardresearch
  • Kovind Panel Report on Simultaneous Polls Placed before Cabinet: Sources

Published 14:21 IST, September 18th 2024

The panel also recommended the preparation of a common electoral roll and voter ID cards by the ECI in consultation with state election authorities.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
  • 2 min read
14:21 IST, September 18th 2024