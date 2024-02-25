Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 18:17 IST

Kulgam: 4 Arrested with War-Like Stores for Links with Banned Terrorist Outfit Lashkar-e-taiba

The arrested individuals have been identified as Zahoor Ahmad Pandit, Basir Hussain Pandit, Imtiyaz Gull, and Gulzar Ahmad Khar, all residents of Wanpora.

Digital Desk
Kulgam Police along with 1RR and 18 BN CRPF arrested four terrorist associates and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.
Kulgam Police along with 1RR and 18 BN CRPF arrested four terrorist associates and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession. | Image:Republic
Kulgam: The local police, along with assistance from 1RR (Rashtriya Rifles) and the 18th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), arrested four individuals associated with the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba on Sunday. Reports state that an FIR was also registered at police station Qaimoh Kulgam. Further, the police statement said that the arrests were made under sections 13, 18, and 39 of the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act). 

The arrested individuals have been identified as Zahoor Ahmad Pandit, Basir Hussain Pandit, Imtiyaz Gull, and Gulzar Ahmad Khar, all residents of Wanpora.

During the operation, law enforcement officials seized a cache of arms and ammunition from the suspects. The recovered items include one pistol, two pistol magazines, twenty pistol rounds, four UBGLs (Under Barrel Grenade Launchers), and twenty-four INSAS rounds. Authorities have added that the investigation is ongoing and anticipate further arrests and recoveries related to the case.

Published February 25th, 2024 at 18:17 IST

