Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Tuesday launched a probe after a boat from Kuwait with three persons from Tamil Nadu on board arrived at the Gateway of India. A team from Colaba Police Station had rushed to the spot immediately.

A case has been registered in this regard and further investigation into the trio's “illegal infiltration” is underway.

According to an official statement issued by the Yellow Gate Police Station late evening, “A suspicious boat, named 'Abdullah Sharif', was found near the Gateway of India. The boat arrived from Kuwait, and has been impounded. The boat had three people onboard, and all three of them hail from Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari.”

Key Details about Kuwait Boat that Entered Mumbai

The boat has been checked after it was anchored at the Gateway of India

The name of the suspicious boat is Abdullah Sharif

Police found that the trio hails from the southern state of Tamil Nadu

Prima facie, nothing suspicious was found on the boat.

Notably, ten Pakistani terrorists who launched the terror strike in Mumbai in November 2008 had arrived from the sea route.