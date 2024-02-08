English
Updated February 7th, 2024 at 07:37 IST

Kuwait Boat Enters Gateway of India: Mumbai Police Launches Probe | DETAILS

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday launched a probe after a boat from Kuwait with three persons on board arrived at the Gateway of India

Srinwanti Das
3 Men, 1 Boat, Unpaid Wages: From Kuwait to Mumbai, a Desperate Voyage Home
3 Men, 1 Boat, Unpaid Wages: From Kuwait to Mumbai, a Desperate Voyage Home | Image:Republic TV
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Tuesday launched a probe after a boat from Kuwait with three persons from Tamil Nadu on board arrived at the Gateway of India. A team from Colaba Police Station had rushed to the spot immediately.

A case has been registered in this regard and further investigation into the trio's “illegal infiltration” is underway.

According to an official statement issued by the Yellow Gate Police Station late evening, “A suspicious boat, named 'Abdullah Sharif', was found near the Gateway of India. The boat arrived from Kuwait, and has been impounded. The boat had three people onboard, and all three of them hail from Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari.”

Key Details about Kuwait Boat that Entered Mumbai

  • The boat has been checked after it was anchored at the Gateway of India
  • The name of the suspicious boat is Abdullah Sharif
  • Police found that the trio hails from the southern state of Tamil Nadu
  • Prima facie, nothing suspicious was found on the boat.

Notably, ten Pakistani terrorists who launched the terror strike in Mumbai in November 2008 had arrived from the sea route.

Published February 7th, 2024 at 07:37 IST

