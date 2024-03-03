English
Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 23:20 IST

Maharashtra: Labourer Killed in Freak Accident at Building Construction Site in Nagpur

A 23-year-old labourer was killed after he was dragged down by the lift from the second floor of an under-construction building in Nagpur city, police said on Saturday.

Maharashtra: Labourer Killed in Freak Accident at Building Construction Site in Nagpur | Image:UNSPLASH
Nagpur: A 23-year-old labourer was killed after he was dragged down by the lift from the second floor of an under-construction building in Nagpur city, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday evening when Raju Markam was removing concrete from the lift during the construction of the slab, a police official said.

"His safety belt got entangled in the lift's chain which dragged him down to the ground from the second floor. He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment on Friday evening," the official said.

Police have registered a case of accidental death. (With inputs from PTI) 

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 23:20 IST

