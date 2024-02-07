Updated February 6th, 2024 at 20:54 IST
Lady Drug Dealer Arrested in Bandipora, 2 Notorious Smugglers Nabbed in Baramulla
Following the arrest, police filed a case against her under the NDPS Act at the Hajin Police Station.
Srinagar: Bandipora Police arrested a woman for selling drugs in Hakbara Hajin. The woman was caught with banned Charas powder in her possession. Following the arrest, police filed a case against her under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Act at the Hajin Police Station.
Also, in Baramulla earlier in the day, J&K police arrested two ‘well-known notorious’ drug smugglers, Shahid Dar from Old Town and Shabir Wani from Singhpora.
They were wanted for a long time, the police added in their official statement. The police charged them under the PIT NDPS Act lodged in Central Jail Kot Bilwal in Jammu.
