New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday revealed the government's decision to amplify the target of 'Lakhpati Didis'—self-help group workers aiming for a sustainable annual income of at least one lakh rupees. While addressing Sitharaman highlighted the substantial impact of self-help groups (SHGs) on rural socio-economic dynamics, stating, "83 lakh SHGs with nine crore women are transforming the rural socio-economic landscape with empowerment and self-reliance. Their success has assisted nearly 1 crore women to become lakhpati didis already. Buoyed by the success, it has been decided to enhance the target of lakhpati didi from 2 crore to 3 crore."

Lakhpati Didi | Everything You Need to Know About the Initiative

The 'Lakhpati Didi' initiative was initially introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech last year. The scheme focuses on providing skill development training to 20 million women in villages across the country, covering skills such as plumbing, LED bulb making, and operating and repairing drones.

“Today there should be women self-help groups, with the aim of my 2 crore Lakhpati Didi, today we are working on women self-help groups. We, while promoting the potential of our women power, women-led development and when I have taken forward the topics of women-led development in G-20, the whole G-20 group is accepting its importance and accepting its importance,” the prime minister had said in his speech from the ramparts of Red Fort.

FM Sitharaman on Women Empowerment

Sitharaman's budget speech also highlighted key announcements related to women, including the extension of healthcare insurance cover under the Ayushman Bharat scheme to all anganwadi and ASHA workers. The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) is recognized as the largest publicly funded health insurance scheme globally, offering coverage of ₹5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization.

Speaking on women empowerment, the Finance Minister shared, “Female enrollment in higher education is up by 28% in the last 10 years. In STEM courses, girls and women make up 43% of enrollment, one of the highest rates in the world. Making triple talaq illegal, reservation of 1/3 seats for women in Parliament and state assemblies, and over 70% houses under PM Awas Yojana allocated to women have contributed to increasing their dignity.”