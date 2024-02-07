Advertisement

Mumbai: A police constable from Maharashtra's Beed district, Lalit Kumar Salve, who underwent a 'sex reassignment surgery' to become a man has become a father.

Salve, a resident of Rajegaon in Majalgaon taluka, got married in 2020 and has now become a father to a baby boy on January 15.

Born as Lalita Salve in June 1988, the cop noticed changes in her body in 2013 and underwent medical tests, which confirmed the presence of the 'Y' chromosome.

While men have X and Y sex chromosomes, women have two X chromosomes.

However, in Salve's case, the doctors had said that Salve had gender dysphoria and advised a sex reassignment surgery.

The constable underwent the sex-change surgery after getting permission from the state government in 2018. Salve had to undergo three surgeries between 2018 and 2020.

Salve got married to a woman from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in 2020.

Salve told reporters, "My journey from being a woman to a man was full of struggles. During this time, I was blessed to have many people who supported me. My wife Seema wished to have a child. I am happy that I have become a father now. My family is thrilled."

(With PTI inputs)