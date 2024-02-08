Advertisement

Ayodhya: Ahead of the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a laser light show was organised at Surya Kund in the temple town, on Wednesday evening. The show was a visual treat for the audience. The laser show depicted the life of Lord Ram, his journey to the throne and the arrival of Lord Sun to earth.

The show which brought the epic characters of Ramyana to life in a dynamic display, left the audience spellbound. News agency ANI shared the visuals from the laser show on social media platform X.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Laser show on display at Suryakund in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/XWcCdz6eNU — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

The Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha is scheduled to be held on January 22 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Around 11,000 VVIPs are expected to attend the event.

Advertisement

The religious fervour has gripped the entire nation, with devotees from different parts of the country and abroad sending unique gifts for Lord Ram. The rituals for the consecration ceremony that began on Tuesday is underway in Ayodhya.

