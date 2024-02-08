English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 23:09 IST

Laser Show Lights Up Ayodhya's Surya Kund Ahead of Ram Temple Inauguration

The laser show which brought the epic characters of Ramyana to life in a dynamic display, left the audience spellbound.

Manisha Roy
laser show
The show was a visual treat for the audience. | Image:ANI
Ayodhya: Ahead of the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a laser light show was organised at Surya Kund in the temple town, on Wednesday evening. The show was a visual treat for the audience. The laser show depicted the life of Lord Ram, his journey to the throne and the arrival of Lord Sun to earth.

The show which brought the epic characters of Ramyana to life in a dynamic display, left the audience spellbound. News agency ANI shared the visuals from the laser show on social media platform X. 

The Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha is scheduled to be held on January 22 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Around 11,000 VVIPs are expected to attend the event.

The religious fervour has gripped the entire nation, with devotees from different parts of the country and abroad sending unique gifts for Lord Ram. The rituals for the consecration ceremony that began on Tuesday is underway in Ayodhya. 
 

Published January 17th, 2024 at 23:09 IST

