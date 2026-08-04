Lashkar Terrorist Claims 30 Operatives Were Killed by ‘Unknown Men’ Inside Pakistan in Viral Video

A senior operative linked to the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba has claimed in a viral video that around 30 members of the group have been killed by “unknown men” across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) over the past few years. The video has drawn attention because it is the first known public admission from a Lashkar-linked figure about such killings.

The man in the video has been identified as Rizwan Hanif, a senior terrorist wanted by India. According to Indian security agencies, the video’s authenticity has been verified, and Hanif is seen speaking about a series of targeted killings that he claims took place over the last three to four years.

In the video, Hanif says that more than 30 members of the outfit were killed in cities including Peshawar, Karachi and Rawalpindi, as well as in Rawalakot and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. He alleges that Indian agencies were behind the attacks. India has rejected the allegation and has not accepted any role in the killings.

Lashkar-e-Taiba, the terrorist organisation responsible for the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that killed 166 people, has officially been banned in Pakistan for years. However, the emergence of the video has once again raised questions over the continued presence and activities of the group inside the country.

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The video has also sparked concern because Hanif is heard making hateful remarks against the Hindu community. Security experts have long warned that terror groups often use religious hatred and extremist propaganda to recruit members and promote radicalisation.

The video is now being widely circulated on social media and is being closely examined by security agencies, as it offers a rare public insight into internal developments involving one of South Asia’s most notorious terrorist organisations.