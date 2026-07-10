'Late Marriage of Girls Causes Rape': Maulana Rashidi's Shocking Statement Sparks Massive Row, Demands Sharia Law in India

New Delhi: Maulana Mohammad Sajid Rashidi has sparked a major controversy by claiming that the delay in girls' marriage is one of the reasons behind the rising rape incidents in the country.

During a public interaction, Rashidi also demanded the implementation of Islamic Sharia law in India, arguing that it contains stricter provisions to deal with sexual crimes.

Defending his views, Rashidi said delayed marriages have contributed to the increase in rape cases and urged families to marry off their daughters at an earlier age.

"Rapes are occurring because marriages are being delayed. If you want to ensure your daughters' safety, get them married early," he said.

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He further claimed that Sharia law contains stringent punishments for rape and argued that similar provisions should be implemented in India.

Questions Allahabad High Court's Observation

Rashidi also criticised a recent observation by the Allahabad High Court, calling it "incorrect" and "unconstitutional."

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He objected to the court's observation that marriages involving girls below the age of 18 would fall under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to Rashidi, both Sharia law and the Constitution provide Muslims the freedom to regulate matters related to Nikah (marriage) and Talaq (divorce) in accordance with their religious customs.

The Maulana alleged that India's legal system has failed to address crimes effectively.

He claimed that girls as young as 15 are in relationships and spending nights outside their homes, while the law does not permit action against them because they are minors.

Calling the current legal framework a "crippled legal system," he argued that stricter laws based on Sharia should be introduced to curb sexual offences.

'Not Said Anything Against Constitution': Rashidi

Rashidi also courted controversy by alleging that "those who sit in Parliament and frame laws commit rape themselves."

Referring to recent rape cases, he further claimed that individuals associated with Hindutva had been accused in some incidents and remarked that there was "not a single Abdul" among them.

He also asserted that embracing modernity should not be equated with “nudity.”

Responding to possible criticism over his remarks, Rashidi maintained that he had not spoken against the Constitution.