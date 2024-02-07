Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 23:23 IST

Lawrence Bishnoi Aide Who Helped Moosewalla's Killers Hide Arrested in Punjab

Bishnoi aide Chotta Mani was reportedly involved in providing hideouts to the killlers of Sidhu Moosewalla, who was killed in 2022.

Image for representational purposes only.
Image for representational purposes only. | Image:ANI
CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police, on Saturday, arrested a close aid of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who reportedly arranged hideouts for the killers of singer Sidhu Moosewala. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said that Mandeep Singh, alias Chotta Mani, was arrested alonsgide an accomplice Jatinder Singh. Two pistols and 12 cartridges were also recovered from their possesion. The arrest was made possible due to inputs received by Punjab authorities which allowed teams of Punjab's Anti Gangster Force to track down and arrest Chotta Mani in the Zirakpur area. Both men stand accused of working for the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gangs and have several cases of attempt to murder, extortion, robbery and those under the Arms Act are registered against them in Chandigarh and Haryana. 

Furthermore, Yadav said Chotta Mani arranged hideouts for the killers of Moosewala, who was shot dead in May 2022. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were tasked with carrying out targeted killings of rival gangsters by their handlers based abroad, the DGP said.

Assistant Inspector General Sandeep Goel said Bishnoi wanted to help Chotta Mani settle abroad and sent him to Dubai thrice to facilitate his safe entry into Europe. However, Chotta Mani failed to get entry into Europe and had to return to India, the officer said.

With inputs from PTI.

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 23:23 IST

