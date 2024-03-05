Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 11:40 IST

Bombay High Court Acquits Former-DU Professor GN Saibaba, Others in Maoist Links Case

Former-professor of the Delhi University GN Saibaba, who was arrested for suspected Maoist links, has been acquitted by the Nagpur bench of the Bombay HC.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bombay High Court
Bombay High Court acquits a former-DU professor and others in Maoist links case | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: Former-professor of the Delhi University GN Saibaba, who was arrested for suspected Maoist links, has been acquitted by the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court. The court has set aside the life imprisonment sentence to him in the case. Along with GN Saibaba, the HC has also acquitted five other accused, ruling that the prosecution failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt against them. 

A division bench of Justice Vinay G Joshi and Justice Valimiki SA Menezes had concluded the hearing and reserved its verdict in September last year, following directions from the Supreme Court.

Advertisement

Court held the case as “null and void”

It also held as "null and void" the sanction procured by the prosecution to charge the accused under provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Advertisement

While the prosecution did not seek the HC to stay its order, it said it was likely to file an appeal in the Supreme Court immediately.

The acquitted appellants have been asked to deposit Rs 50000 each with surety bonds. 

Advertisement

Earlier, the appeals were filed by Saibaba, Mahesh Tirki, Hem Mishra and Prashant Rahi, who were sentenced to life imprisonment and Vijay, who was sentenced to 10 years in jail by a special court in 2017. 

On October 14, 2022, another bench of the HC acquitted Saibaba, noting the trial proceedings were "null and void" in the absence of a valid sanction under the UAPA.

Advertisement

The Maharashtra government had on the same day approached the Supreme Court challenging the decision. The apex court initially stayed the order and later in April 2023, set aside the HC order and directed it to hear the appeal filed by Saibaba afresh.

Saibaba (54), who is wheelchair-bound due to physical disability, has been lodged in the Nagpur Central Jail since his arrest in the case in 2014.

Advertisement

In 2017, a sessions court in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district convicted Saibaba and five others, including a journalist and a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student, for alleged Maoist links and for indulging in activities amounting to waging war against the country.

The trial court had held them guilty under various provisions of the UAPA and the Indian Penal Code. 

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 11:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

12 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

18 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

18 hours ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

18 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

19 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

19 hours ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

19 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

20 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

20 hours ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

21 hours ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

21 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

2 days ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. South Korean market regulators mull spot Bitcoin ETFs approval

    Business News8 minutes ago

  2. Health, Education in Focus: Key Takeaways of Punjab Budget 2024

    India News8 minutes ago

  3. Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma Share First Photos From Dreamy Wedding

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  4. LTTS partners with Intel to scale Edge AI solutions

    Tech 11 minutes ago

  5. Indian Cities Which Make For Culturally Rich Heritage Walk Spots

    Lifestyle12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo