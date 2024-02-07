Advertisement

New Delhi: A CBI court on Monday convicted former deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of the Punjab police Raka Ghira in a 13-year-old corruption case, in which he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2011. According to the court sources, the quantum of the sentence will be pronounced on Wednesday.

Official sources said that the CBI had arrested the accused red-handed from her Chandigarh residence while she was allegedly accepting Rs 1 lakh in bribe from a realtor named KK Malhotra. At the time of her arrest, Raka Ghira was the DSP in Mohali.

CBI had filed charge sheet against the accused in 2012

The complainant in his complaint filed before the CBI had stated that the Punjab police had registered five cases against him on the complaints of land owners, from whom he had purchased lands in Mullanpur.

As per the complainant’s claims, following the registration of the cases, the reader of the DSP met him and said that DSP Raka Ghira had demanded Rs 2 lakh for settling the cases against him. He also alleged that he was told that after the payment of the bribe, no other case would be registered against him.

On July 22, 2011, the DSP called him and reiterated the demand of Rs 2 lakh, following which the complainant approached the CBI.

A team of the CBI, acting on his complaint, laid a trap and arrested the DSP accepting a bribe red-handed.

During the raids, the CBI had also seized a large quantity of arms and ammunition, including a .32-bore German revolver and a double-barrel gun, along with multiple cartridges. Later, she was also acquitted in the arms seizure case.

The CBI had filed the charge sheet against the accused in 2012.

