New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday granted transit remand of an active member of Lashkar-e-Taiba Riyaz Ahmad to the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The accused, who was arrested on February 4 from the New Delhi railway station, had played an instrumental role in receiving arms and ammunition from across the Line of Control (LoC).

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) of the Tis Hazari Court, Anuj Kumar Singh granted the transit remand of Riyaz Ahmad to the J-K police.

Riyaz was arrested on February 4

According to the police sources, Riyaz was an active member of a Lashkar-e-Taiba module operating in Kupwara and is a retired army personnel. He played an instrumental role in receiving arms and ammunition from across the Line of Control (LOC).

Riyaz was arrested from the New Delhi railway station on February 4, during which one mobile phone and one SIM card were recovered from his possession.

It was revealed that Riyaz Ahmad, along with his friend Altaf, boarded the Mahakaushal Express from Jabalpur and reached Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station at about 3 pm on February 3. From there, they took an auto and reached New Delhi railway station.

Riyaz Ahmad Rather was about to go to some other hideout.

