Delhi HC Refuses to Quash Criminal Defamation Case Against Kejriwal
The HC said that Arvind Kejriwal has a significant following and he did understand the repercussions of retweeting the video.
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to quash the criminal defamation case filed against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for re-tweeting a video by Youtuber Dhruv Rathee on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT Cell. The HC said that Kejriwal has a significant following and he did understand the repercussions of retweeting the video. The high court observed that retweeting the defamatory content does amount to defamation.
