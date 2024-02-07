Advertisement

Varanasi: The court has ruled that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report regarding the Gyanvapi mosque complex survey will be shared with both Hindu and Muslim parties. District Judge A K Vishvesh specified that the report should not be made public.

Madan Mohan Yadav, counsel for the Hindu litigants, stated that both sides must submit affidavits to retain the report and refrain from publicising it. The ASI conducted a scientific survey following a court order to determine if the mosque was built over a pre-existing Hindu temple. The ASI submitted the survey report on December 18, and the court, considering the December 19 judgement of the Allahabad High Court, granted a four-week delay in making it public. The High Court had dismissed Muslim pleas challenging the suit seeking the restoration of the temple in Varanasi.

How Will Parties Obtain the Report in the Gyanvapi Case?

all parties are applying for a copy of the ASI report today. The Department handling the case will open the envelopes, organise the copies, and give them to the parties on Monday, along with photos.

To get a certified copy from the Varanasi court, parties need to pay Rs 2. Further, the department said that they'll only get the ASI report after paying this fee. Each party will get a copy in a sealed envelope to keep things private.

This step is very crucial in the legal process of the Gyanvapi case, as the ASI report contains exclusive information about the historical and archaeological aspects of the dispute.

Advocate Sohanlal Arya, the lawyer representing the Hindu side, also revealed that all parties will seek the survey report.

Arya stated, "The survey report will be available by Monday or Tuesday. After that, the report will be studied, and the reply will be given in the next hearing on 6th February." Underlining inclusivity, he mentioned, "All parties will apply to get the survey report, be it Hindu parties, Muslims, or government advocates."



