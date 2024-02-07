English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 12:24 IST

Gyanvapi Case: Both Hindu and Muslim Parties to Receive Copies of ASI Report on Monday

The Department handling the case will open the envelopes, organise the copies, and distribute them to the parties on Monday, including photos.

Digital Desk
"Need to check the religious nature on August 15, 1947": SC's crucial observation in Gyanvapi case
Department Handling the ASI report on Gyanvapi to distribute copies to respective parties on Monday. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Varanasi: The court has ruled that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report regarding the Gyanvapi mosque complex survey will be shared with both Hindu and Muslim parties. District Judge A K Vishvesh specified that the report should not be made public.

Madan Mohan Yadav, counsel for the Hindu litigants, stated that both sides must submit affidavits to retain the report and refrain from publicising it. The ASI conducted a scientific survey following a court order to determine if the mosque was built over a pre-existing Hindu temple. The ASI submitted the survey report on December 18, and the court, considering the December 19 judgement of the Allahabad High Court, granted a four-week delay in making it public. The High Court had dismissed Muslim pleas challenging the suit seeking the restoration of the temple in Varanasi.

Advertisement

How Will Parties Obtain the Report in the Gyanvapi Case?

all parties are applying for a copy of the ASI report today. The Department handling the case will open the envelopes, organise the copies, and give them to the parties on Monday, along with photos.

Advertisement

To get a certified copy from the Varanasi court, parties need to pay Rs 2. Further, the department said that they'll only get the ASI report after paying this fee. Each party will get a copy in a sealed envelope to keep things private.

This step is very crucial in the legal process of the Gyanvapi case, as the ASI report contains exclusive information about the historical and archaeological aspects of the dispute.

Advertisement

Advocate Sohanlal Arya, the lawyer representing the Hindu side, also revealed that all parties will seek the survey report.

Arya stated, "The survey report will be available by Monday or Tuesday. After that, the report will be studied, and the reply will be given in the next hearing on 6th February." Underlining inclusivity, he mentioned, "All parties will apply to get the survey report, be it Hindu parties, Muslims, or government advocates."
 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 11:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. After DK Suresh, Another K'taka Cong MLA Makes ‘Separate Country’ Remark

    Politics News6 minutes ago

  2. India News Live: Kejriwal Summoned By Delhi Court For Feb 29 Appearance

    India News7 minutes ago

  3. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News8 minutes ago

  4. U-19 WC: Sachin Dhas created such havoc that his bat had to be checked

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  5. Photo: Sid-Kiara 1st Wedding Anniversary Post Is All About Companionship

    Entertainment9 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement