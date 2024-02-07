Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 21:12 IST

Should ASI's Gyanvapi Survey Report be Made Public? Varanasi District Judge to Decide Tomorrow

A crucial hearing is scheduled for tomorrow to determine whether the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) should make the report of the Gyanvapi survey public.

A crucial hearing is scheduled for tomorrow to determine whether the Archaeological Survey of India should make the report of the Gyanvapi survey public. | Image:ANI
Varanasi: A crucial hearing is scheduled for tomorrow to determine whether the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) should make the report of the Gyanvapi survey public. The decision on whether the survey report will be shared with all parties involved will be deliberated upon in the court. The ASI has filed an objection petition, urging the court not to disclose the report to the public. The matter is set to be heard at the Varanasi District Court.

Varanasi District Judge Ajay Krishna Vishwesh will preside over the case, with the proceedings set to commence tomorrow after lunch, around 2:00 PM. The court is expected to carefully consider arguments from both sides before reaching a decision on the accessibility of the Gyanvapi survey report.

The controversy surrounding the Gyanvapi Mosque and the adjacent Kashi Vishwanath Temple has been a subject of legal scrutiny, and the ASI's survey holds significant importance in understanding the historical context and facts related to the site.

The ASI, in its objection petition, has contended that the survey report contains sensitive information and should not be made public. The objections raised will be subject to examination during the hearing, and the court will weigh on the necessity of public disclosure against the concerns raised by the ASI.

The Gyanvapi Mosque and Kashi Vishwanath Temple are historically significant religious sites, and any decision regarding the public release of the ASI's survey report is anticipated to have far-reaching implications.  

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 21:12 IST

